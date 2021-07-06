Last Updated:

Hyderabad: 70-yr-old Man Pedals Daily To Supply COVID Essentials To Needy Amid Lockdown

70-yr-old KR Srinivas Rao from Hyderabad has been cycling daily to deliver medicines, ration, and other essential items to people who can't step out.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Hyderabad, Hyderabad Relief Fund,

IMAGE: PIXABAY/ReliefRidersHyderabad


70-year-old KR Srinivas Rao from Telangana has been riding his bicycle several kilometres every day to deliver medicines, ration, and other essential items to anyone who cannot go out, including senior citizens. The 70-year-old is a retired Air India employee and a member of a volunteers group named the Hyderabad Relief Riders. Rao lives in West Marredpally and has been reaching out to people who are located around seven to eight kilometres from his residence. In some special cases, Rao even rides out to people who are located far from his residence and he also sometimes buys the essentials from his pocket. However, Rao never forgets to confirm whether the requests are genuine or not.

Hero on two wheels:

While speaking with the Times Of India, the former Air India employee said, "I want to do whatever little I can do for the society. Whenever I go to deliver, I make it a point to see their condition and do my bit".

Meanwhile, Rao has also encountered such people who try to misuse his service even when they could easily reach out to the stores themselves. “When I come across such cases, I counsel them and encourage them to step out and shop for their needs," he said.

READ | IIT Hyderabad develops world's smallest microscope 'Muscope'; All you need to know

Being a fitness enthusiast, Rao loves riding a bicycle and travels it in and around the city. Apart from cycling, Rao is an avid table tennis player and invests two hours daily.

READ | Hyderabad students protest outside Education Minister's residence, seek deferment of exams

Notably, India is witnessing a daily decrease in COVID-19-cases, as recoveries are more than new cases. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded new 34,026 coronavirus cases and 552 deaths. Meanwhile, the active number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad tallied to 885, followed by 18 deaths.

READ | Hyderabad: Tussle breaks out between TRS- BJP leaders; protest outside police station

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is still going on full throttle, as 1,670,740 jabs were administered on Monday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered to 352,892,046.

READ | 2 new COVID-19 labs set up by govt in Pune and Hyderabad to ramp up testing in country
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND