Hyderabad: 70-yr-old Man Pedals Daily To Supply COVID Essentials To Needy Amid Lockdown

70-year-old KR Srinivas Rao from Telangana has been riding his bicycle several kilometres every day to deliver medicines, ration, and other essential items to anyone who cannot go out, including senior citizens. The 70-year-old is a retired Air India employee and a member of a volunteers group named the Hyderabad Relief Riders. Rao lives in West Marredpally and has been reaching out to people who are located around seven to eight kilometres from his residence. In some special cases, Rao even rides out to people who are located far from his residence and he also sometimes buys the essentials from his pocket. However, Rao never forgets to confirm whether the requests are genuine or not.

Hero on two wheels:

Mr. Srinivas Garu ( 70 years old ) delivering the grocery for the covid patients 🤝



A inspirational person with golden heart to serve the needy



Sir Srinivas Garu 🙏#communityservicebybicycle #ReliefRidersHyderabad 🇮🇳@HiHyderabad@swachhhyd @arvindkumar_ias @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Vdqbv26Rl7 — 🇮🇳 Relief Riders Hyderabad #ReliefRiders (@ReliefRidersHyd) June 28, 2021

While speaking with the Times Of India, the former Air India employee said, "I want to do whatever little I can do for the society. Whenever I go to deliver, I make it a point to see their condition and do my bit".

Meanwhile, Rao has also encountered such people who try to misuse his service even when they could easily reach out to the stores themselves. “When I come across such cases, I counsel them and encourage them to step out and shop for their needs," he said.

Being a fitness enthusiast, Rao loves riding a bicycle and travels it in and around the city. Apart from cycling, Rao is an avid table tennis player and invests two hours daily.

Notably, India is witnessing a daily decrease in COVID-19-cases, as recoveries are more than new cases. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded new 34,026 coronavirus cases and 552 deaths. Meanwhile, the active number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad tallied to 885, followed by 18 deaths.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is still going on full throttle, as 1,670,740 jabs were administered on Monday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered to 352,892,046.