Hyderabad: 8 Lions Show COVID-19 Symptoms At Nehru Zoological Park, Test Reports Awaited

Marking a first in India, animals at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Several Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad are presently showing mild symptoms of the disease that has rocked the world since it originated in China in December 2019. As per the latest update, zoo PRO, Haneef has said that RT-PCR tests have been conducted on those animals exhibiting symptoms and are waiting for the test result.

Haneef has also said that the doctors are currently examining the health condition of these animals. Presently, all 8 Asiatic lions are doing good. As per several media reports, there are eight lions including four male and female each, who showed such COVID-19 symptoms. According to March 2021 analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus can spread from people to animals in some situations such as close contact of the animal with an infected person.

Can animals actively spread SARS-CoV-2?

As per CDC analysis dated March 23, 2021, some variants of the coronavirus that can infect the animals can spread to people and then eventually spread between humans. However, the authorities noted that it is “rare.” CDC also noted that this was the same path that SARS-CoV-2 followed as it is likely to be originated in bats as the early infections were linked to a live animal market in China’s Wuhan. The novel coronavirus, which has now emerged into several other more infectious variants, spreads easily from person to person. But, CDC denied valid reports of animal playing an active role in spreading the pathogen.

CDC said in a statement, “At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people. Based on the available information to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by SARS-CoV-2.”

While the infection of lions in Hyderabad zoo is the first case for India, there have already been cases of animals such as cats and dogs and other animals being infected with SARS-CoV-2. The researchers do not know all animals that can get infected with the novel coronavirus, yet. There have been reports of animals testing COVID-19 positive across the globe and as per CDC, “most of these animals became infected after contact with people with COVID-19.”

