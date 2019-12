In another shocking incident, the burnt body of a woman around 35 years old, was found in the same area of Shamshabad, where the 27-year-old Hyderabad doctor's body was found. Sources said that the incident could have happened around 7:30 PM. Sources also said that this incident is near a temple where Ayyappa devotees reportedly found the burnt body. Sources added that the cops are suspecting suicide. The body has been reportedly taken to Osmania Hospital for post mortem.