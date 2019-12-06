Hyderabad: Baba Ramdev Reacts To Encounter Of Rape & Murder Accused

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev reacted to the Hyderabad encounter that happened in the early hours of Friday. All four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder were gunned down by the Cyberabad police as they were attempting to escape from the crime scene. Talking to reporters, Baba Ramdev commended the police for their actions and called for better institutions to tackle crimes.

Baba Ramdev on Hyderabad encounter

Baba Ramdev during his interaction with the media said that actions of the police have given relief to all Indians. He said that even though things might seem unlawful, ones who commit grave offences deserved to be brought to justice like this:

"The police have taken justice-worthy actions which have brought relief to all Indians. People may feel that all this is against the law. However, I feel that criminals like these who tarnish our country's image and culture deserve this. Police, Army and other forces should deal with crimals and terrorists in a similar way," said Baba Ramdev.

Furthermore, the yoga guru also stated that cases, where there's an element of doubt, should be taken to court:

"Cases should only be taken to court where there's a scope for doubt. With the help of evidence, the law can take its own course. However, characterless criminals and terrorists should face on spot justice like this," added Baba Ramdev.

Baba Ramdev concluded by urging for a better system and efficient institutions to prevent similar crimes like these. In addition, he also mentioned the key roles that families need to play in the upbringing of individuals.

Hyderabad Encounter

Earlier on Friday, the four accused were being taken to the crime scene at around 4 to 5 am for reconstruction, the police said. The accused and the police were present at the crime scene where the victim's charred remains were found around 60 km from Hyderabad. The police claim that one of the main accused signalled the others thereby attempting to escape. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. All four accused were had been in police custody since Wednesday. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused have been taken to a local hospital for postmortem.

