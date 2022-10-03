Hyderabad-based Terror Plot Foiled; Pak ISI Had Supplied Grenades, Targets Were BJP & RSS

A day after the Hyderabad Police foiled a Pakistan-operated terror plot, Republic learnt that Hindu festivals, events of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were the targets. The plan was allegedly to hurl hand grenades at the public gathering in Telangana's capital city, with the motive of causing terror and communal tension.

Speaking to Republic, the spokesperson of the Telangana unit of BJP, Krishna Sagar Rao said, "Law and order is a state subject and if you see..the Pakistani handlers being caught and grenades being recovered from them, in Hyderabad, is the result of extreme minority appeasement."

Rao further said that it brought back the horror of the multiple bombings in the city, around two decades ago, and added, "that is why we demand to actually convene a press conference and let us know how this happened. "

The police had got specific information that Abdul Zahed, and his accomplices Mohd. Sameeuddin alias Abdul Sam, and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz, had received a consignment of four hand grenades and were going to carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad, Telangana. The team acted swiftly and apprehended the aforementioned three persons from Malakpet, thus foiling the plan.

Terror plot in Hyderabad foiled

As per the FIR, Farhatullah Ghori alias FG, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala, Abdul Majeed alias Chotu, all natives of Hyderabad city, were absconding as they were wanted in several terror cases and finally settled in Pakistan to work under the aegis of ISI. In the past, they recruited local youth, radicalised them and got terror attacks executed such as a blast near Saibaba Temple Dilsukhnagar in 2002, a bus blast at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, and a suicide attack on Task Force office, Begumpet in 2005. They also allegedly attempted to cause blasts near Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad in 2004.

As per the police, Adul Zahed in his confession has revealed that Farhatulla Ghori, Abu Hamzala and Majeed revived their contacts with him and they motivated and financed him to recruit and carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad again. At the behest of Pakistan-based handlers, Zahed recruited Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan.