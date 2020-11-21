Hyderabad Based 'Womenergy' Helps Women To Establish Start-ups, Become Self-reliant

A Hyderabad-based women association, WEAIM has been actively influencing and helping thousands of women to step forward and establish their own small scale start-ups and to be independent.

Womenergy Association of Incubators in Manufacturing (WEAIM), aims to bring a change by the gender-specific approach in the field of start-ups, thus achieving women empowerment and breaking myths about startups.

Reflecting on the idea and her own struggles, Director of WEAIM, Deepthi Reddy said, "Being an entrepreneur myself, I have faced my start-up journey struggles for the initial 5 years. During that time, I have realised and observed that there is a gender-specific approach need when we talk about start-ups. And women especially have to face a lot in the initial stages for their idea to take a stand."

Womenergy helps 3,000 to 4,000 women entrepreneurs

Womenergy was established in 2015 with the idea to provide a platform for women to gain proper strategy, funding, and mentoring for their start-ups. The association which began with 40 to 50 women, now consists of at least 3,000 to 4,000 entrepreneurs.

"With this association, we are able to influence and change home-making women into entrepreneurs. There are women who are able to make a living out of their ideas. We are able to influence women and turn them into marginal scale business persons. This was to bring not just economic but also social and ecological awareness among women. Through this association, we are able to break the myth that start-ups are only related to technology. We have made various women who are homemakers to come forward and create a very sustainable ecosystem," Deepthi Reddy said.

She further said that nearly half of India's population consists of women, yet their contribution to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is less than 17%. In order to change this, her team came up with an association exclusively for women manufacturers.

"Lot of women have various ideas and want to make things at home, so we try to provide them with a platform for them. So when these small ideas are given support, they become large setups in coming days," she added.

Deepthi aims to encourage at least one lakh women entrepreneurs to set up their own business.

