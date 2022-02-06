In a rare sight and amid echoes of laughter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received rather heartfelt greetings upon arriving in Hyderabad to unveil the Statue of Equality to honour the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. In visuals shared by ANI, a child was seen taking blessings from PM Modi in the 'dandvat pranam' gesture during the inaugural ceremony in Telangana.

The child, donned in traditional kurta pyjama is seen seeking blessings from the Head of State while being completely bowed toward PM Modi. In the moment, PM Modi himself bowed down to lift the child, after he gave his blessings. On a lighter note, the persons present at the time, along with PM Modi, were heard sharing laughter, assuming they were pleasantly surprised at the gesture.

'Statue of Equality': All you need to know

The ‘Statue of Equality' has been built at Muchintal, a village in Telangana. It is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad. The statue is said to be made of ‘panchaloha’, which is a combination of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc.

This statue is one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting positions in the world. The statue has been mounted on a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The building has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery to explore the works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

As per reports, the Rs 1,000-crore project was funded by donations from devotees from all around the world. The inner sanctum deity of Ramanujacharya is made of 120 kg of gold to commemorate the 120 years the saint walked this earth. President Ram Nath Kovind is set to unveil the inner chamber of the statue of Ramanuja on February 13.

Who was Sri Ramanujacharya?

Ramanujacharya was the chief proponent of Vishishtadvaita (qualified non-dualism) and stood for the importance of bhakti (devotion) as a means to spiritual enlightenment. He worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed. The inauguration of the 'Statue of Equality' which is a part of a 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samarohan, is the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.