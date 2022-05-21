Hyderabad: Congress Appeals To GHMC Not To Replace Mahatma Gandhi's Statue In Secunderabad

Several Congress leaders from Telangana including Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday, May 20, appealed to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) asking not to replace the Mahatma Gandhi statue at James Street in Telangana's Secunderabad with another statue.

Speaking to ANI about the historical significance of the present statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Reddy stated, "The Gandhi statue in Secunderabad has a lot of history. In the 1950s the owner of Paradise theatre, Anjaiah donated the statue to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi." Attacking the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state, Reddy said that the government wants to erect another statue by shifting Gandhi's statue to a less noticeable place. Adding further he said, "It reminds us of Tughlaq's rule. Installing another statue in the same place is unfortunate, we are against it. This should not be touched, we will not allow this to be touched."

Former Congress MP and party’s senior leader V Hanumantha Rao also spoke to ANI on the issue and said, "Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was Anjaiah. During independence, Gandhi came to this place from the James Street Railway station. This statue is a monument and heritage. The new statue can be installed at another location near Secunderabad railway station. This is our request, if you won’t stop the work here, we will conduct an all-party meeting and we will take up the issue seriously."

Congress pens letter to GHMC

Congress' Telangana wing wrote to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Commissioner, raising grave objections over the decision to shift the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and stated that there should not be any other (second) statue near the present one. In the letter, the party called the idea of a second statute a "Tughlaq action" and demanded the second statute be installed somewhere else.

"The original statue should remain in the same place and must not be touched/shifted. There can be no compromise on both these things. We would welcome any beautification work that is taken up but the sanctity of the location should be maintained at all times," the letter from Congress read. It further added, "We will also welcome any steps taken to beautify the entire stretch of the MG Road. The proposal for the construction of restrooms, food stalls, a small library etc as a part of the project is totally unacceptable, as they will adversely impact the sanctity of the park."

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, GHMC announced a major major makeover of the popular MG road of Secunderabad, stating that they want to impart aesthetic development in the area, adding further that a new statue of Mahatma Gandhi would be installed.