Hyderabad Cop Cleans Clogged Drain Causing Waterlogging, Earns Netizens' Praise

A video shared by the Hyderabad Traffic Police on social media platform X, featuring traffic cop D Dhana Laxmi going beyond her call of duty to ensure the safety of the citizens has won the hearts of netizens. The video shows the traffic cop use her bare hands to unclog a drain causing waterlogging and traffic disruption near Tolichowki flyover in the South West Zone of Hyderabad.

The video starts with the visuals of a waterlogged road, causing traffic disruption in the area. A person is seen trying to clear the clogging. Soon Laxmi joined him in the effort to expedite the cleaning process.

The combined effort led to the waterlogging reducing rapidly, aiding in resuming the normal traffic flow. Sharing the effort on X, the Hyderabad Police wrote, "Smt. D. Dhana Laxmi, ACP Tr South West Zone, cleared the water logging by removing the clog at drain water near Tolichowki flyover."

Internet brimming with appreciation

Since the video was posted on social media, it drew massive attention from internet users, amassing over 250,000 views and 3,700 likes. Several people commended the effort of the traffic police by expressing their reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Really great service. Citizens should feel the shame of throwing garbage especially plastic left and right everywhere." The second user said, "Hat's off you all officers who work in rain in different parts of the city. It's local citizens' responsibility to give awareness to whom who wanted or unwantedly through garbage anywhere on streets."

Yet another user mentioned the issue of waterlogging in Hyderabad in rainy seasons. "Dear Madam/Sir, we hats off to your services, but why does this situation regularly happen in Hyderabad whenever the rain attacks in the city, what is the GHMC's role in this? Roads are damaged already, drainage is always a problem, where we are No.1?" the user wrote.