Hyderabad City Police in Telangana address a press conference after arresting four persons for allegedly setting ablaze a watchman in the city. The deceased identified as Sharanappa (48), a native of Karnataka, was set ablaze on the intervening night of December 6-7. He suffered 45 % burn injuries and later succumbed on December 13. According to the family members, the accused had attacked the watchman over a land dispute, the police said.