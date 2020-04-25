Hyderabad Cops Surprise Retired Teacher With A Song And Gift On Her 60th Birthday

Amid the limitations of nationwide lockdown, Hyderabad cops threw a birthday surprise to a woman on the request of her son who lives in the United States. Retired teacher Kutty Hadassa Paul, who lives alone in Sainikpuri on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was having a lacklustre 60th birthday when she got a pleasant surprise from the police on behalf of her son Alfred Asher Paul Talluri.

Alfred had requested Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshitha K Murthy to send someone to his mother’s house on his behalf to surprise her with birthday greetings. Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rachakonda, said that Alfred requested the police to surprise his mother on her birthday as he couldn’t come to Hyderabad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today Neredmet Circle Inspector Narsimha Swamy was sent to Kutty’s residence to surprise her and convey her birthday wishes and celebrate it,” said Bhagwat.

'Was really happy'

Inspector Swamy went to Kutty Paul’s residence with a bag of pomegranate fruits to extend birthday greetings and added his own bit to make her birthday memorable during the lockdown. The police carried a mike and a sound box to sing a song for the woman and also distributed masks and sanitizers to create awareness. The Inspector sang the famous Bollywood birthday song Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye and Kutty Paul, with folded hands, expressed gratitude towards the police for their heartwarming gesture.

“Today I went to Kutty Palu’s residence to celebrate her birthday. Carrying fruits, I thought that I would sing a song celebrating her birthday on behalf of her son. Kutty Paul was really happy after we surprised her on her birthday and sang a song for her,” said the inspector.

“Later we also distributed masks and sanitisers to her family and neighbours as the part of an awareness campaign. She felt happy and said she never celebrated her birthday like it was done today in her life,” he added.

(Inputs / Image: ANI)