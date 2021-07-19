Hyderabad Couple Spends Rs 40 Lakh From Retirement Savings To Fill Over 2,000 Potholes

Approximately 1.3 million people die each year in a road accident, said a report published in the World Health Organisation (WHO). The report suggests that the major reason for accidents is the bad condition of the roads. In order to minimise road fatalities, an elderly couple from Hyderabad has taken a unique initiative to fill the potholes at their own expense.



Gangadhar Tilak Katnam, a 73-year-old man moved to Hyderabad after a 35-year long association with the Indian Railways. After his retirement, he joined an IT organisation as a software engineer. However, with zeal to save lives, he quit the job within a year and has started filling the potholes. Since then, the septuagenarian man with his wife, Venkateshwari Katnam (64), has been fixing the potholes for the last 11 years spending their own money.

The inspiration behind filling the potholes for this Hyderabad couple

Earlier, Gangadhar used to complain about the issue with the police and the Municipality officials but none of them gave any heed to his complaints. While speaking to ANI, he said, "After witnessing several accidents on the roads because of the potholes I decided to do something about the issue and to find a solution to it. Initially, I tried to complain about the issue with the police and the Municipality officials but none of it was of any use. That is when I have decided to fill these potholes by myself, (sic.)" he added.

Couple fixing potholes spent nearly Rs 40 lakh from retirement money

Gangadhar, who has garnered the title of 'Road Doctor' due to his dedication towards humanity, said he never took any help or donations from any individual or organisation and added that he reaches wherever he gets a call from. Till now, he has spent nearly Rs 40 lakh from the amount he had kept for his post-retirement plans. He has filled at least 2,030 potholes of the city in the last 11 years. However, he added that the government officials have also stepped forward to help him and have provided him with the required material.

"Road by road, we make a difference"

"All the material that is required for the task is bought using money from my pension. For the last 11 years, I was able to fill nearly about 2,030 potholes in and across the city and spent about Rs. 40 lakh on it" said the elderly Hyderabad man.



Also, the couple has recently started an organisation called 'Sramdhan' where people voluntarily extend their help. "We never ask anyone for funds/donations. People would step-in voluntarily to help in filling the potholes," said the couple. They also mentioned that increasing population is not a burden if everyone steps out to help. "Many problems can be solved very easily if everyone starts helping the other. Road by road, we make a difference," Gangadhar concluded.

