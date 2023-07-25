Hyderabad: Driver Dies After Ambulance Catches Fire On Hitting Divider

In a shocking incident which was reported in Telangana's Vanasthalipuram police station limits on late Monday night, an ambulance overturned and was later reduced into ashes following an oxygen cylinder blast kept in the ambulance. The accident led to the death of the ambulance driver. Police officials and few locals were also injured.

According to DCP LB Nagar, Sri Sai said, "on Monday night an ambulance overturned in Vanasthalipuram as the driver was reportedly over-speeding and rammed into the road divider. After receiving information police reached the spot and while the police along with the help of few localities were trying to check whether the ambulance driver is alive or not all of a sudden oxygen cylinder in the vehicle blasted which resulted in minor injuries to police and locals."

Later, fire brigade arrived and doused the fire. In the incident ambulance driver died on the spot, the body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for Post-mortem.