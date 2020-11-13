Hyderabad: Drunken Driving Claims Life Of Secunderabad Club Manager In Madhapur

An alleged case of drunken driving has come to the fore after a man in a Mercedes Benz car claimed the life of Secunderabad Club manager Gautam Dev while his wife was injured. According to Madhapur Police, on November 12, a speeding Mercedes Benz rammed into a two-wheeler proceeding towards Kondapur from Madhapur.

The person who was driving the two-wheeler -Gautam Dev succumbed on the spot and his wife Swetha Sravani received severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The police have booked a case of culpable homicide against the car driver Kasi Vishwanath and have detained him.

In a similar incident two days back, drunk driving claimed the life of a medical student at Gachibowli. The deceased identifies as P Priyanka died when the Volvo car she was travelling crashed into a tree.

Police found that her friend was under the influence of alcohol and when tested, his blood alcohol concentration was 44 mg dl. According to sources, the duo was out on a long drive after partying at a pub. According to Gachibowli Inspector R Srinivas, 20-year- old Mithi Modi has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drunken driving and has since been arrested.

As per sources, the duo met at a pub where they partied till late in the night, after which they went on a long drive towards Gachibowli. When they reached HCU at Gachibowli on the Old Mumbai Highway, Modi lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a tree.

