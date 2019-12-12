Hyderabad : E-yAna Electric Bikes And Auto Service Introduced To Reduce Carbon Footprints

In an attempt to reduce pollution in the city, electric bikes and auto service called 'e-yAna' has been introduced in Hyderabad, Telangana. It is a True Green First Exclusive Fleet Service of the city launched to reduce the carbon footprints in the environment.

Sandeep, Managing director of e-yAna said, "Prior to coming into the e-mobility sector, we were serving the solar industry for the last 10 years. Our team majorly focuses on bringing innovations in the new technology. As part of our innovation, we have done a detailed study in the e-mobility sector."

Sandeep said that e-yAna operates and owns e-autos as well e-bikes and they are trying to generate employment opportunities where the drivers would be working with them as partners.



"We are trying to enter into Warangal and Karimnagar cities. People are looking forward to such initiatives through an app-based platform. We have developed our app. The beauty of our initiative or product is the batteries which are going to charge via solar power. After the ride, the customer will receive a note featuring the number of CO2 savings, so that customer feels proud that they have helped the future generation by reducing air pollution," he added.

He also mentioned that e-yAna was a small step towards keeping the city pollution-free and protecting the environment at large. Hyderabad residents have also hailed the initiative. TG Vashista, a resident, said that e-yAna is a great initiative and that too he wanted to try something of the sort.

"This is a very helpful step in the present market scenario. Nearly two lakh vehicles are brought into the market every month in each state. We can calculate the amount of consumption of resources and also the pollution caused by them. It is a great initiative and we support it," said Mahender Reddy, another local resident.

E-yAna charges per ride or per kilometre depending on the market basis.

(With ANI Inputs)

