In a breaking development in the 2019 Hyderabad encounter case, the Supreme Court-appointed committee on May 20 recommended that the 10 police officials involved in the encounter shall be tried for killing the rape accused. The committee, which has now submitted their report before the apex court, has said that the police's version that the accused snatched pistols is 'unbelievable' and is not backed by evidence.

It is important to note that on December 12, 2020, the SC had set up an inquiry commission comprising Justice VS Sirpurkar- a retired SC judge, former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Baldota and ex-CBI chief B Kartikeyan, and were asked to submit a report consisting of their findings of the encounter within six months' time of commencement of the probe. On July 25, 2020, the top court had granted the panel an extension of six months' time owing to the constraints faced by the members amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, advocate G S Mani informed that the Supreme Court has directed Telangana High Court to take up the encounter case after the report was submitted before the top court.

What was the Police's explanation on the encounter?

The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar had explained the sequence of events beginning from the arrest of the accused. He had stated that the police were granted the custody of the four accused persons for 10 days. Thereafter, they were interrogated on December 4 and December 5, 2019. Mentioning that they received valuable information from the accused, the police recovered cell phones and other valuables of the victim from the encounter site.

The CCP had further stated that the accused were brought to the crime spot on the morning of December 6, 2019, after which they first attacked the police with sticks and then snatched their weapons and opened fire. Despite the police warning them to surrender, they did not pay attention and got killed in the encounter with police officials. During this encounter, two police officials also were injured.

2019 Hyderabad rape case

In November 26, 2019, the burnt body of 26-year old Disha, who was a veterinarian, was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after being noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her to allegedly repair her two-wheeler's puncture. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact the victim, her charred body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to conduct trial against the four accused - Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu who were killed in an encounter by Telangana police led by Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The Police had claimed that as 10 police personnel accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene, two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on the police. In spite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing, resulting in the death of the accused. Two police officers sustained injuries, but suffered no bullet wounds. The Supreme Court had ordered a three-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sipurkar to probe into the encounter. The probe was later paused due to prevailing Coronavirus conditions, as physical examination of evidence was necessary.

Image: PTI, Pixabay