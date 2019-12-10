Hyderabad Encounter Row - Urvashi Rautela Says Justice Prevailed

The horrifying case of rape and murder of a veterinarian doctor in Hyderabad took a shocking turn when the whole country woke up to the news of the Hyderabad police shooting all the four men accused in an encounter. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela said, “Justice Prevailed”. Speaking to Republic TV about Women safety and Women Empowerment, Urvashi Rautela said, “If we talk about what happened in Bangalore with the girl and even relived with the videos where the encounter happened, I am glad if something like this happens. In short, justice has prevailed."

She further said, “It is extremely important for all of us to understand the importance of Women safety and women empowerment. Even women should fight for their safety. Nowadays women are very strong enough to face a situation when it comes to women integrity and dignity."

Bollywood actors react to the encounter

Just as other netizens, Bollywood celebrities took to the social media platform to express their views on the police encounter of four accused persons in the rape and murder case of the woman veterinarian. Actors like Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher were quick to write about it on their social media handles and they both celebrated the act of the police and showed their full support. Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!"

While Dino Morea said that "justice has been served." Vivek Oberoi referred to the incident as a form of "poetic justice." Swara Bhaskar, who had pinned a tweet that says to assume her dead if she is not a part of a Twitter controversy once a week, did not say anything. Instead, she just retweeted.

Vishal Dadlani opposes the encounter

On the other hand, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani did not look very happy with the decision and slammed the people for calling it as an act of justice for the girl. He tweeted, "We live in a time where the absolute failure of the justice system is hailed as 'justice'. Just so you know, cops killing people without a trial can land at your door too, someday."

The recent horrific incident of the rape and murder of Disha in Hyderabad has literally shocked the entire nation. The way the lady was tortured, tormented and burnt post the traumatic horror is inhumane to the core.

