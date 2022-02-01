Hyderabad Encounter: SC-appointed Panel Concludes Inquiry; Submits Report To Apex Court

In a fresh development pertaining to the 2019 Hyderabad encounter, the Supreme Court-appointed panel announced that it has completed its inquiry into the case. This case emanated from the rape and murder of a 26-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered by 4 men in Hyderabad on the night of November 27, 2019. Reportedly, the accused took her to a secluded spot near a toll plaza on the pretext of helping her. Subsequently, the alleged perpetrators of the crime were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

However, the four accused individuals were killed in an encounter with the police on December 6, 2019. While Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar claimed that the deceased persons opened fire and tried to escape, this contention was challenged in the apex court. On December 12, the SC set up an inquiry commission comprising Justice VS Sirpurkar- a retired SC judge, former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Baldota and ex-CBI chief B Kartikeyan. They were asked to submit a report consisting of their findings within 6 months' time of commencement of the probe.

As per the secretary of this commission, investigative records, forensic reports, post-mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the incident were collected. Moreover, the panel examined 57 witnesses and recorded their evidence during the 47 hearings held between August 21, 2021, and November 15, 2021. From November 16, 2021, to November 26, 2021, it heard oral arguments from advocates for the Telangana government, police officials involved in the case and other stakeholders. Moreover, the commission submitted its report before the apex court on January 28.

Police's explanation on Hyderabad encounter

The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar explained the sequence of events beginning from the arrest of the accused. He stated that the police were granted custody of the four accused persons for 10 days. Thereafter, they were interrogated on December 4 and December 5, 2019. Mentioning that they received valuable information from the accused, the police recovered cell phones and other valuables of the victim from the encounter site.

Sajjanar stated that the accused were brought to the crime spot on the morning of December 6, 2019, after which they first attacked the police with sticks and then snatched their weapons and opened fire. Despite the police warning them to surrender, they did not pay attention and got killed in the encounter with police officials. During this encounter, two police officials were injured.