Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out At New Secretariat Building; No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad’s yet to be inaugurated new Telangana Secretariat building’s ground floor caught fire in the early hours of January 3. No casualties have been reported however a total of 10 fire extinguisher engines were dispatched to the site.

Telangana | Fire broke out inside under construction secretariat building in Hyderabad early morning today. 10 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident: Hyderabad Police pic.twitter.com/HWhI3FJyAe — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

Police officials and the fire tenders who are currently at the spot where dense smoke could be seen are monitoring the situation closely.

The reason behind the fire has not yet been determined with officials stating that they are “probing the matter closely to find the cause.”

Inauguration slated on February 17

Notably, the new Secretariat building which was slated to be inaugurated on February 17 by Telangana Chief Minister KCR was constructed at an estimated worth of several crores and will be named after the founder of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar.

Reportedly, the date was finalized as it is on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar’s birthday.

The building is built-up in an area of over 7 lakh sq. ft. and has all modern amenities.

KCR started laying the foundation for the new Secretariat facility on June 27, 2019. The Covid-19 outbreak and outstanding cases at the High Court, however, forced a halt to the work.

Construction started in December 2020 and took two years to finish after the court dismissed petitions filed by opposition parties and campaigners.