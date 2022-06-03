Hyderabad Gangrape: 1 Arrested, 3 Juveniles Accused Including 'major Leader's Son'

In a breaking development, one arrest has been made in the alleged gangrape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad last week, Joel Davis, Hyderabad West Zone DCP, said in a press conference. Of the five accused, two are adults and three are juveniles. A major leader's son, who is a juvenile, is involved in the matter, police informed.

"There are five accused in the case. We tracked it minute by minute. Three are Juveniles... can't tell their names as per law. Saduddin Malik s/o Ghulam has been arrested. The other major is Omair Khan. Juveniles have also been identified," DCP said.

The vehicle in which the alleged gangrape took place has been seized. "The allegation that Telangana home minister's grandson is involved is baseless," he said.

"The victim couldn’t reveal anything about the culprits. She was in a state of shock and did not speak for two days. She only revealed one name and special teams were immediately formed to nab them. The CCTV footage has been recovered. We have identified 5 culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim," the DCP said.

'Juvenile son of major leader involved,' says DCP

DCP Davis said that a major leader's son, who is a juvenile, is also involved in the matter.

"For one juvenile in conflict with the law, we could get the specific lead. Because of nighttime, we could not apprehend him, I'm hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him tomorrow. He is the son of a VIP," he said.

The West zone DCP said that several allegations were being made on MLA's son's involvement but is not among the accused yet. "As per the statement of the victim, CDR analysis, and the CCTV footage, he was not among those 5. We are still investigating for further evidence," he stated.

'Victim's father approached us 3 days after the incident,' says DCP

The Police informed that the gangrape victim's father approached the police three days after the incident as the girl was in a state of shock for two days.

"On the third-day father came to Police and because the victim was not in a state to talk it took another day. After getting some information we altered the sections and then took up the investigation and got the accused," he said.

Hyderabad gangrape

The incident allegedly took place on May 28 in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area and the complaint was filed by the girl's father on May 31.

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.