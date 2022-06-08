Hyderabad Gangrape: Accused Saduddin Sent To 3-day Remand; Juveniles' Custody Sought

In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills gang rape case, the Nampally court remanded the accused - a major, identified as Saduddin Malik, to three days of police custody on Wednesday. Malik has been sent to police custody until June 11, after he was arrested in regards to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, the police have also sought from the Juvenile Court to remand the other five accused - all minors - to its custody in the May 28 incident. They are presently in an observation home.

Jubilee Hills gang rape case: Police unravel sequence of events

The Telangana Police unravelled important details surrounding the gang rape of the minor in a press briefing held on Tuesday. In the briefing, Commissioner of Police CV Anand highlighted how the dastardly crime took place on May 28, but the victim had confided in her parents only on 31st, after which it was reported to the police and subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged.

Anand highlighted that the victim was then sent to the Bharosa centre and only after she was comfortable, her statement was recorded. "In her statement, the victim revealed that she went inside the pub along with her friend and stayed there till 1.50 pm. At around 3.15 pm, one of the accused, a minor approached her. Then, another accused, a major- identified as Saduddin also approached her and misbehaved with her," Commissioner Anand informed.

"At around 5:40 pm, she and her friend came out. While her friend booked a cab and left, she was trapped by the other accused. Four of the accused took her in a Mercedes Benz to the bakery while the other three followed in an Innova car. At 6.15 pm, she was forced into the Innovar, in which Saduddin along with five other accused were present. The car was stopped at Road no 44, and she was raped one by one by the accused. During this period of time, she also received severe injuries," the Commissioner of Police said, adding that the act was filmed.

He further informed that she was dropped back at the pub, after which she called her father, and asked him to pick her up from the spot.