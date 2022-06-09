Hyderabad Gangrape: Cops To Request Juvenile Justice Board To Try Accused Minors As Adults

In a key development in the Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills gangrape case, the Telangana Police have decided to seek the trial of the accused who are juveniles as adults. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that the department will appeal to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for trial against minor accused treating them as adults, to ensure that they receive the maximum punishment for the heinous crime. He said the request will be made when all the pieces of evidence are collected by the police department.

Telangana | We'll request Juvenile Justice Board for trial against Juvenile Conflict with Law as adults. We want to ensure maximum punishment. Request will be made once all evidence is collected against accused in Jubilee Hills minor gang rape case: CV Anand, CP Hyderabad City — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Hyderabad Police confirms 6 arrests made so far in Jubliee Hills gangrape case

On Tuesday, the Telangana Police addressed a press conference and confirmed that 6 arrests have been made in the Hyderabad gangrape case and unravelled important details surrounding the gang rape of a minor, via a press briefing.

During the briefing, CP Anand revealed that six arrests have been made in the case - 1 major and 5 minors. On being asked about the political links of the accused, the Commissioner of Police said, "We can't tell the details... you have to conclude." He added, "The two cars in which the crime have been committed have also been seized. The Innova car seems to be an official vehicle."

The alleged incident took place on May 28 in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area and a complaint was filed by the girl's father on May 31.

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323 and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(Image: RepublicWorld/ShutterStock)