Hyderabad Gangrape Investigation: Republic Tracks Alleged Route Taken By Accused

In the latest development in the Hyderabad gangrape case, Republic TV on Monday tracked the route which was allegedly used by the accused in the city's Jubilee Hills area. A deep investigation was carried out from the Amnesia Lounge Bar, from where the minor girl was allegedly picked up, to a popular patisserie 'Conçu' located on Road Number 14, where the victim and the group allegedly stopped on their way.

According to the sequence of events, from Amnesia Lounge, the victim was taken to 'Conçu' located on Road Number 14, around 4.2 km from the pub, for about 30 minutes, where they had coffee. When the group left the pastry shop, the victim left in the red Mercedes Benz, closely followed by the white Innova. Around 7.10 p.m., she was dropped back at the pub in the Innova, having at some point been forced to change cars.

Republic TV also spoke to the owners of several shops on Road Number 14, located along the crucial route (between Amnesia Lounge Bar and Conçu patisserie), on whether the police had come asking for the CCTVs. Nearly 20 shop owners located along the route revealed that the police had not sought to see their CCTV footage yet.

The footage from the endpoint, however, which is Conçu patisserie, has been collected, as per its owners. Interestingly, 350 metres from the road to the patisserie is completely isolated, and is said to be private property.

Hyderabad gangrape case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons in the guise of offering a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia Pub. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 p.m. in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which they allegedly gangraped her.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 and 323 and section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Four accused have been arrested, including three juveniles and one adult. One adult accused remains missing. There is also a big question mark over the ownership of the white Innova car, which bears a flag on the bonnet and is said to have a government link to its ownership. As per the police, one of the accused is related to a top political leader.