In connection to the alleged gangrape of a minor in Hyderabad, five accused have been named but action has been taken only against three accused - one adult and two juveniles - by the police, sources informed Republic TV. According to police, two accused are adults and three are juveniles. On Friday, one major accused was arrested while two juveniles were apprehended on Saturday. Details of the two other accused are not yet known.

Meanwhile, the apex child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has also sought an explanation from the Hyderabad police over the delay in registering FIR in connection with the alleged gangrape.

'Why minors were allowed in pub?' asks NCPCR chief

Speaking to Republic, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the Commission has written a letter to Hyderabad Police and district administration questioning the delay in registering an FIR. He also asked why minors were allowed in the pub.

"The minors should be produced in CWC. Their statement should be recorded. The procedures of the Juvenile Act and POCSO Act should be fully followed. After this, action taken report should be submitted to us," he said.

Reacting to the horrific incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karuna Gopal said that action against the accused in the Hyderabad gangrape case only came after public outrage. She said that the government tried to put the matter under the carpet.

"The picking up of culprits could have been delayed. It is only because of the public outrage the police started acting. The government cannot use any of its dilatory tactics, especially in this case. The TRS tried to put the case under the carpet but public outrage did not allow that to happen," Gopal said.

A teenage girl, who visited a pub in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hils area six days ago was allegedly gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on Friday. Out of the five accused, an 18-year-old man was arrested on June 3 and two more juveniles have been apprehended.