Hyderabad Gangrape: One Seized Car Allegedly Govt-linked; Man Nabbed For Revealing Victim

In a key development pertaining to the Hyderabad gangrape probe, Republic TV has learnt that of the two cars seized during the investigation, one car- an Innova- is allegedly a government-linked vehicle. Sources said that the owner of the Innova is a big leader linked to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. White in colour, the Innova, in which the crime allegedly took place, has no registered number plate but a national flag on the bonnet. The vehicle was brought by the police to the Jubilee Hills police station on June 5.

Meanwhile, the other car, a Mercedez Bez, already in the Jubille Hills station was seen being combed by a forensic team for clues earlier, and the victim's hair was allegedly gathered during the search. The physical evidence has been forwarded for further forensic analysis.

So far, four accused have been apprehended out of five and the hunt for the remaining one is underway. Of the four arrested accused, three are juveniles and one is an adult. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, had earlier confirmed that the absconding accused is an adult. The police had also earlier confirmed that one of the accused is linked to a top politician.

Hyderabad gangrape case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28 when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia & Insomnia Pub. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 PM in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which, they allegedly gangraped her. Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323 and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, a local person who claims himself as a Journalist and runs RS News on YouTube has been arrested by Hyderabad City police for circulating photos and videos of the minor victim on social media.