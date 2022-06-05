Hyderabad Gangrape: Police Reconstruct Crime Scene; Physical Evidence Being Identified

In the latest development in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case, the Hyderabad Police on Sunday, June 5, collected crucial evidence from the Mercedes-Benz car which was one of the first vehicles to be seized during the probe. Two teams reached the spot to recreate the crime scene on Sunday. The forensic team was seen combing through the red luxury vehicle for clues, and the victim's hair was allegedly gathered during the search.

The white Innova car, in which the crime allegedly took place, was also brought by the police to the Jubilee Hills police station on June 5. The vehicle has no registered number plate but a national flag on the bonnet, suggesting that it belongs to a government official. The DCP has also confirmed that the absconding accused, who is also a minor, is said to be the son of a top politician. The physical evidence will be forwarded for further forensic analysis.

So far, four accused have been apprehended out of five and the hunt for the remaining one is underway. Of the four arrested accused, three are juveniles and one is an adult. Accused Saduddin Malik was produced before the court and sent to the judicial remand for 14 days. Taking cognisance of the incident, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought an immediate report on the matter.

Hyderabad gangrape case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills.

As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia & Insomnia Pub. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 PM in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which they allegedly gangraped her.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323 and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

