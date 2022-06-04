Hyderabad Gangrape: Telangana Police Recover Innova Car Used By Accused To Commit Crime

In a major breakthrough in the Hyderabad gangrape, the police recovered the second car used in the crime - an Innova. The first car - a Mercedes Benz was seized earlier. The Telangana police, who are investigating the May 28 case, had earlier revealed that the minor was raped in an Innova car.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the Innova car which bore a tricolour right in the front can be seen. What is also important is that the car does not have a registered number plate. The car, which is said to be a government vehicle, has been brought to the Jubilee Hills Station.

Telangana minor rape case

The development comes six days after May 28, when a 17-year-old, who visited a pub in Jubilee Hills, was allegedly gang-raped. When the girl flagged the incident in front of his parents, her father submitted a complaint to the police. On the complaint of the girl's father, a police case was registered.

The case was registered under Sections 354 (attempt to outrage a woman's modesty) and 323 (voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 (aggravated sexual assault) read with 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said that his team has identified five culprits as per CCTV footage. Three accused, including two minors, have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged gang rape on the basis of the footage.

The footage, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city.