Hyderabad: Gay Couple Ties The Knot In Grand Affair As Trans Woman Officiates Wedding

In a rare instance, two Indian men tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad recently. Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang sent out a strong statement that it was their happiness that mattered the most, prompting them to go ahead with their wedding sans permission from anyone. Legal issues did not prevent a couple from celebrating their union.

The couple has been in a relationship for close to 10 years. The duo took the next step in their relationship by participating in rituals as per traditional customs. The duo got married over a two-day event at a Hyderabad resort on December 17 and 18.

Gay couple from Hyderabad tie the knot

The 31-year-old Supriyo Chakraborty is working in the hospitality industry and the 34-year-old Abhay Dang is an Information Technology professional. The duo has been living together since 2012 after they fell in love following a meeting through a dating app in 2012. They are being termed as the 'first gay couple of Telangana' and the first to formalise their relationship in the state, in this manner.

They coined the hahstag 'Subhay' for their big day. In the photos posted by Supriyo, the couple was dressed in traditional Bengali groom attires. They later donned white suits, alongside their loved ones, as they exchanged rings and said 'I Do.'

The celebration had numerous other rituals like Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies also being marked. There was dance, fireworks, smiles and more as the couple got married happily.

The wedding was officiated by Sophia David, a trans woman.

Supriyo told PTI, "It was a two-day (December 17 and 18) event. It was an event where all our close friends and families were there. We started with Mehndi and Sangeet. Me and Abhay are from different states. "He (Abhay) is Punjabi and I am Bengali. We tried to put in all the essence possible...including the dresses we were wearing. On Saturday we had a Haldi ceremony and Sophia David officiated our wedding."

He added that the event was to celebrate their union with family and friends. The wedding could not be registered and Supriyo stated that they would do so the day the same-sex marriages would be legalised in India.

