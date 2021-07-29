Hyderabad Gets Telangana's First Two Transgender Clinics; Sushant Divgikr Shares Post

In a big step towards empowering the transgender community, Hyderabad has recently opened its second Transgender clinic. In a social media post, drag artist Sushant Divgikr announced that the clinic was inaugurated by him on July 11 in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad's 2nd Transgender Community Clinic

Through an Instagram post, drag artist Sushant Divgikr shared the news of inaugurating the second Transgender clinic in Hyderabad. Sharing pictures with transgender doctors, counsellors, psychologists, community outreach workers, management officials and heterosexual allies, he shared this proud moment and expressed his happiness.

Check his post here:

Earlier, Telangana got its first Transgender clinic in January as a part of the Transgender Persons Act of 2019. The plan is soon expected to reach other parts of the country. Telangana's first Transgender clinic was opened in Narayanguda on January 29 earlier this year.

Transgender clinics in Hyderabad

According to trans activist Rachana Mudraboyina, Hyderabad has become the forerunner in building of Transgender clinics as their is a high risk of HIV among the community in the city. Mudraboyina has also pointed out the HIV prevalence among transgenders to be around 6.47% whereas the national average is about 3.13 %.

(Image credits: Instagram)

Hyderabad Gets Telangana's First Two Transgender Clinics Run by Community