Last Updated:

Hyderabad Gets Telangana's First Two Transgender Clinics; Sushant Divgikr Shares Post

Through an Instagram post, drag artist Sushant Divgikar shared the news of inaugurating the second Transgender clinic in Hyderabad. He also shared photos.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Hyderabad

Credits: SushantDivgikr/Instagram


In a big step towards empowering the transgender community, Hyderabad has recently opened its second Transgender clinic. In a social media post, drag artist Sushant Divgikr announced that the clinic was inaugurated by him on July 11 in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad. 

Hyderabad's 2nd Transgender Community Clinic

Through an Instagram post, drag artist Sushant Divgikr shared the news of inaugurating the second Transgender clinic in Hyderabad. Sharing pictures with transgender doctors, counsellors, psychologists, community outreach workers, management officials and heterosexual allies, he shared this proud moment and expressed his happiness. 

Check his post here:

Earlier, Telangana got its first Transgender clinic in January as a part of the Transgender Persons Act of 2019. The plan is soon expected to reach other parts of the country. Telangana's first Transgender clinic was opened in Narayanguda on January 29 earlier this year. 

READ | Hyderabad businessman offers gold-silver sword worth Rs 1cr to Tirupati Balaji temple

Transgender clinics in Hyderabad

According to trans activist Rachana Mudraboyina, Hyderabad has become the forerunner in building of Transgender clinics as their is a high risk of HIV among the community in the city. Mudraboyina has also pointed out the HIV prevalence among transgenders to be around 6.47% whereas the national average is about 3.13 %. 

READ | Hyderabad SOT bust interstate cannabis smuggling racket; one held, assets seized

(Image credits: Instagram)

Hyderabad Gets Telangana's First Two Transgender Clinics Run by Community

READ | Doctor Raghu Ram from Hyderabad become first Indian to receive ASGBI honour
READ | Andhra Pradesh: Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Hyderabad, no damages or casualties reported
READ | Hyderabad: Doctors of Chest Hospital protest after kin of COVID patient assaults colleague
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND