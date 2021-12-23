Hyderabad HC directs Telangana To Impose COVID Curbs Ahead Of Christmas, New Year

Hyderabad High Court has directed the Telangana government to impose limitations on Christmas and New Year celebrations due to the severity of the Omicron variant. According to the Hyderabad High Court, the state government should apply limits similar to those imposed by Delhi and Maharashtra, considering the severity of the Omicron variation. The High Court heard the case today and ordered the State Government to guarantee that crowds do not congregate in large numbers for Christmas, New Year, and other holiday celebrations and that the Government issue directives in the next two to three days.

Telangana has reported a total of 38 Omicron infections and one case of local transmission. On Wednesday, the State Health Department announced that fourteen more Omicron cases have been detected in Telangana, bringing the total number of cases of the novel coronavirus variant in the state to 38. According to the bulletin, 12 of the 14 cases include travellers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those classified in danger by the Centre, while two involve travellers from "at-risk" nations.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

According to the notice, four samples will be tested for Omicron status. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 182 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6,80,074, with one more death bringing the death toll to 4,017. According to a bulletin issued at 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had the most instances (91), followed by the Hanumakonda district (18). With 196 persons recuperating from the infectious disease, the number of recoveries outnumbered new cases. The total number of recoveries made so far is 6,72,447.

According to the bulletin, there were 3,610 active cases. According to the report, 37,353 samples were analysed today, bringing the total number of samples tested to 2,93,95,688. The number of samples analysed per 10,000 people was 7,89,782. The case mortality rate was 0.59 %, with a 98.87% recovery rate. According to the bulletin, 2,74,49,556 people out of a target population of 2,77,67,000 had gotten the first dose, resulting in a coverage rate of 99%. The second dose has been taken by 1,70,41,233 people, which is 61% of people, according to the report.

