Hyderabad Honour Killing: 4 Arrested For Murder Of 24-year-old Man, 2 Accused Absconding

In a recent update to honour killing case of Hyderabad, City Police on Saturday arrested four in connection to the murder case, while a search is on to nab the other two accused who are absconding. This is the second honour killing in Hyderabad reported in less than a month where a 24-year-old Neeraj Panwar was brutally murdered under Shahinayathgunj police station limits on May 20, allegedly by the relatives of his wife over an inter-caste love marriage.

The Police have identified the accused as Abhinanadan Yadav, K Vijay Yadav, K Sanjay Yadav, Mahesh Aheer Yadav, and one minor boy, who were involved in the killing of Neeraj Panwar alias Bunty at Begum Bazar market, Hyderabad. It is learned that four arrests were made within 24 hours of the murder.

Hyderabad honour killing

According to Police, deceased Neeraj Panwal fell in love with Sanjana and put their marriage proposal before their elders. But Sanjana’s family members did not approve of this marriage, said the police.

“Subsequently, deceased Neeraj Panwar and Sanjana got married at Sai baba temple, Shamsheergunj on April 13 against the will and wishes of Sanjana’s family and started staying at Shamsheergunj, Falaknuma. Recently, the deceased Neeraj Panwar started coming to Kolsawadi frequently to his shop. Sanjana’s family and cousins also stayed very near to him and this provoked the cousins of Sanjana and they hatched a plan to eliminate him,” said the police.

As per the reports, when the deceased along with his grandfather was going on a bike to his relatives’ house on May 20, they stopped him and attacked him with knives and a boulder at about 7:30 hours. Due to severe injuries which resulted in heavy bleeding, the deceased died while undergoing treatment at OGH.

DCP West Joel Davis told ANI, “On the direction of CV Anand, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, we formed (7) teams including Task Force and within 24 hours of the Murder, the Accused persons A.2 to A.4 & BJCL were apprehended and they are being produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial remand. Efforts are in progress to nab the absconding accused".

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)