In a bone-chilling incident, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by five people in Hyderabad's Shahinayathgunj in front of his father over an inter-caste love marriage. Four accused have been apprehended while one is still absconding. Neeraj Panwar's wife Sanjana, while speaking to Republic Media Network, blamed his brothers for killing her husband and demanded justice.

"I want Justice. If they (accused) are caught then bring them in front of me, I don't believe them. I was to verify myself. My brothers have done it. They blamed me for ruining their honour because I got married. They had been saying for a year that they will kill him. My brothers have killed my husband. I only want justice. The culprits should be hanged," Sanjana said.

24-year-old man stabbed to death over inter-caste marriage

Neeraj Kumar Panwar, a resident of Kolsawadi in the Begam Bazar area, who had married a woman of another caste, was killed in the Shahinayathgunj area on Friday night, police said.

The deceased was travelling on a bike with his father when five people stopped the vehicle and allegedly stabbed him multiple times. Neeraj, a businessman, had married a woman last year against her family's wishes. The accused have been identified as relatives of Sanjana.

Following the killing, massive protests erupted in Hyderabad. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets demanding justice over the killing of the 24-year-old. The victim's family is also staging protests at the police station in Hyderabad.

A police official confirmed that four accused have been arrested in the case and one is on the run. Confirming the arrests, Joel Davis, West Zone DCP, said that two of the accused have been identified as the woman's relatives.

The CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV shows the attackers stabbing Neeraj, while he was with his father. Sanjana's family was against the marriage and allegedly planned to kill Neeraj. The locals have demanded immediate action from the cops in the case.

BJP MLA Raja Singh also joined the demonstrations in the Shahinayathgunj police station area and demanded justice for the family of the deceased.

This incident comes just two weeks after a Hindu man was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in Hyderabad's Saroornagar area.

