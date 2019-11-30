The Debate
Hyderabad Horror: 4 Accused In Vicious Gangrape-murder Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody

General News

Four accused in the Hyderabad doctor murder case have been sent to judicial custody for fourteen days on Friday. The accused will be taken to Mahabubnagar jail.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a breaking development, four accused in the horrific Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case has been sent to judicial custody for fourteen days. The accused will be taken to Mahabubnagar jail. The Magistrate is said to have in-person gone to jail premises to pass the order as demonstrators blocked roads leading to the police station.

Locals staged a protest outside Shadnagar police station demanding the death penalty to the accused persons who raped and murdered the 27-year-old veterinary doctor. Scores of angry locals, including students, gathered in front of the police station demanding that the accused be hanged immediately without an inquiry or a trial. Doctors had conducted a medical examination of the accused four at around 1 pm on Saturday. The Telangana Police is also asking to shift the entire case to Mahabubnagar as it is more peaceful there.

READ | Hyderabad Horror: Telangana Guv Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan To Meet Victim's Family

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the victim, who used to work as an assistant veterinarian at a State-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had reportedly filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10:20 pm on Wednesday, November 27. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver.

READ | Hyderabad Horror: Locals Demand Death Penalty Sans Trial, Protest At Police Station

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9:44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

READ | Hyderabad: Another Burnt Body Found Near Shamshabad

READ | Anupam Kher Demands Death Penalty Over Hyderabad Gangrape-murder, Appeals To Amit Shah

