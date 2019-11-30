The Debate
Hyderabad Horror: Hindu Jagran Manch Hold Protests, Demand Death Penalty To Accused

General News

In Varanasi, Hindu Jagran Manch took to streets to protest against the Hyderabad rape case; the protesters and marchers requested the president to intervene

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In Varanasi and Aligarh, the Hindu Jagran Manch took to streets to protest against the Hyderabad rape case. The protesters and marchers requested the president to intervene to take strict action against the perpetrators, preferably a death penalty.

Hyderabad Horror

A 25-year-old doctor, working as an assistant veterinary at a state-run hospital, was gang-raped and murdered by four men, after which they burnt her mortal remains, the Cyberabad Police have confirmed. The four accused are Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. They have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the Shadnagar Court. 
 

