Hyderabad Horror: IMA Chief Warns Govt Against Laxity, Calls For Death Penalty To Culprits

Indian Medical Association president Dr. Santanu Sen has warned that if culprits of the Hyderabad murder case are not awarded "exemplary punishment", the medical body will leave "no stone unturned to fight till the end". Speaking to Republic TV Sen said, "If a strong step is not taken immediately, if exemplary punishment is not given to the culprits, the IMA and the entire medical fraternity of the country will leave no stone unturned to fight till the end." It is unclear what the IMA has planned for any eventuality.

Calls for death penalty

Joining a growing chorus for death penalty to the culprits in the case, the IMA president said, "No one can imagine such an incident in the 21st century. This definitely is a symbol of social degradation. Some strong action, some exemplary step is the need of the hour. Personally, for me, nothing can be a better punishment than hanging the culprits till death."

Possibility of a nexus

Dr. Sen also raised the possibility of a higher number of culprits than the ones identified by the police. "I've been informed till now, two persons have been identified. I firmly believe this type of heinous crime cannot be committed by two persons, there must be a nexus existing."

When asked what he makes of the initial police response when they raised the possibility of the victim eloping when her family approached with a missing complaint, the IMC president said, "I would like to ask the police one question. Just close your eyes for one minute and consider that victim as your own daughter and sister. Then act according to your conscience." He also informed that the national vice-president of the IMA, Dr. Narsingha Reddy is in touch with the government in Telangana and is taking up the issue there.

All 4 accused arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case — two lorry drivers and two cleaners. Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. National Commission of Women too has taken suo-moto cognizance of the issue.

Charred remains found

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.