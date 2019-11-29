Hyderabad Horror 'will Worry Every Family': Jwala Gutta Seeks Speedy Justice & Punishment

Former badminton player Jwala Gutta, while speaking to Republic TV expressed her disconsolation over the murder of the 27-year old veterinary doctor from Hyderabad. Jwala Gutta stressed how traumatising it was for the families when an incident like this occurs. She said that the judiciary needs to pass a fast track judgement in order to reinstitute the trust of people in judiciary. Jwala Gutta also said that Hyderabad was the safest city according to her, but incidents like these shake the foundations of trust.

Jwala Gutta on the alleged sexual assault case

Talking to Republic TV, Jwala Gutta said, “It is very very shocking. I am from Hyderabad. I always thought that Hyderabad was a safe city compared to others. For a very long time, Indians had been worried about their daughters stepping out of the house. Though things are changing now, such incidents would instill the worry in every family's mind now. It’s really sad, it shouldn’t have happened. I hope everybody gets to learn from this. I hope the judiciary acts really fast on this and punishes the accused as soon as possible. At least the people shouldn't be scared anymore. If the case is prolonged, the trauma that the family is going through will increase many folds."

Police investigation on

As per reports, this incident occurred on Thursday near the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim’s family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday, identified the body, police said. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab.

