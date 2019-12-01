Hyderabad Horror: Min Issues Conditional Apology Amidst Criticism For Insensitive Remark

Issuing a conditional apology even after facing nationwide flak on his insensitive remark over the murder and alleged gangrape of Hyderabad's 27-year old doctor, Telangana's Home Minister on Sunday reiterated that her sister could have informed the cops. As Republic TV confronted the Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, he said that he did not intend to hurt anyone by his remarks. Moreover, he added that he gave the remark in good faith as he would do for his daughter.

He said to Republic TV: "She is India's daughter, she is like my daughter. I am fond of her as I am fond of my own daughter. I am very upset. When I met her parents, I was appalled and I wept bitterly. I did not eat food the day this incident came into light. Everybody is in pain." He then apologised, adding that his intentions were good. "I am deeply saddened if people were hurt by this remark of mine. I am apologising. All I told that day was that her sister could have called Police, I did not intend to hurt anyone."

When asked why is he issuing an conditional apology, even as the country is irked by his remark, he said: "I agree, but she lost her life, therefore I said that anyone could have called 100. If anyone in the country was hurt, but if they were hurt, I am sorry. My intention was not wrong. Owing to the flauts of his government he said that the government needs to work day and night, but added that it has already taken a lot of steps. "Our government is doing. We will bring awareness. We have SHE teams. We take our precautions. Our government is doing a good job, sometimes when these things happen when we take a step. I agree my government is responsible for all these things," he said.

'Not blaming,' claims Telangana Min maintaining victim should've called cops, not sister

Shocking reaction from Hyderabad Minister

In a shocking response to the gruesome murder, the state Home Minister on November 29, blamed the victim for calling her sister instead of the police. He said that in spite of being educated the doctor failed to alert the police. He further alleged that had she called the police, she may have been safe as the police response to calls within 3-4 minutes. He also said that the accused will be punished. After facing flak over his statement, he tried making a U-turn and said that he was not blaming but was concerned about the life of the victim.

Hyderabad Horror: Nirbhaya's mother slams law & order lacuna, killers roaming fearlessly

"The accused have been arrested. They will be punished and so that such a thing should not occur in the future necessary precautions will be taken. What is unfortunate is that inspite of being an educated doctor she called her sister and not the police. If she had dialed 100, she might have been safe. It is very sad and we will build awareness of this. 100 number is a friendship number. If anyone calls within 3-4 minutes, police will reach the spot. Her phone was untraceable after 40 mins. If she had called the cops, they would have been alerted," he had said.

NCW guarantees 'assistance to family', seeks immediate action on Hyderabad woman murder

Police confirm gangrape of the Hyderabad doctor

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

