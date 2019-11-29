Hyderabad Horror: MoS Home Seeks Death For Culprits, Says No Advocate should Defend Them

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday called for the culprits of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder case to be hanged. "This incident is very unfortunate. I'm in touch with state government and police officials. I've been told some culprits have been arrested. This entire incident should be made public and the culprits must be hanged to death. This is a matter of sorrow and concern," said Reddy addressing media outside Parliament. He informed that Telangana DGP will be arriving in Delhi on Friday and will apprise him of the details.

MHA to issue advisories to state

GK Reddy also informed that the Home Ministry is going to issue advisories to Telengana on the matter. "This is a condemnable act. We are in constant touch with the state. The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future," Minister GK Reddy said.

Calls for social banishment of culprits

GK Reddy also appealed people to banish those who commit crimes against women. He said, "This is a matter of shame for the society. I appeal to the people to banish persons who commit such horrific crimes against women from society. Such criminals should be prosecuted and no advocate should come in their defense in court."

Hyderabad doctor's charred remains found

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after it was noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

Details of preliminary postmortem report

As police probe's into the gruesome murder of the Hyderabad doctor, Republic TV on Friday has accessed details of the preliminary postmortem report. The report states that the victim was murdered after kerosene was poured on her. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a blanket and set ablaze. Sources report that the kerosene is allegedly a main lead in the case, indicating at the lorry driver's alleged involvement and more men's alleged involvement.

Victim's body was found 25 km away from spot

Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site. Currently, four suspects have been arrested in the case. The suspects had allegedly removed the number plates of the victim's bike and then absconded by leaving the vehicle at a bus stand. National Commission of Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of the issue.

