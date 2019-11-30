Hyderabad Horror: MoS Kishan Reddy Flouts SC Directive, Posts Photo Of Victim's Family

After meeting the kin of the horrific rape victim in Hyderabad, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy leveraged the opportunity by tweeting the pictures of him meeting the grieving family members. Through his post, Reddy not only revealed the families but also the name of the victim.

Posting the picture, the BJP leader flouted the directive of the Supreme Court pertaining to cases of sexual assault, that explicitly states that the identities of the victim and the family members must not be revealed. Reddy's photo-op not violated the guidelines of the top court, but also put the MoS Home Minister's insensitivities to display.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site.

Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. National Commission of Women has to take Suo-moto cognizance of the issue. Telangana CM is yet to respond on this issue.

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

