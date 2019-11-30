Hyderabad Horror: MoS Kishan Reddy Speaks On Line Of Action Over Heinous Gangrape-murder?

MoS Home Minister G Kishan Reddy prior to meeting the family of the victim in the horrific Hyderabad rape case spoke about the measures taken up for the security of women by the government. The MoS speaking to Republic TV said, "Unfortunately the torture against women is still happening. The law and order come under the state government. We give advice and even made a new Act after the Narendra Modi government came to power. We also introduced an app for the protection of women. If a woman feels like she is in danger, the app allows alerting the Police officials and the family members."

"In the coming days, the common man should be alert. Those who look at women with bad eyes should be scared," he added.

Hyderabad horrific case

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in Telangana. Investigation revealed that a 25-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation.

