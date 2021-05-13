Hyderabad: Hundreds Of People Gather At Charminar Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Amid a grim situation of COVID-19 cases in the country as well as in the state of Telangana, on Thursday, hundreds of people were seen gathered around near Charminar violating COVID-19 norms. The violation was seen a day after the state imposed a 10-day lockdown in a view of rising COVID-19 cases. According to the new guidelines citizens are given a relaxation time for essentials services from 6 to 10 in the morning however, people of Hyderabad can be clearly seen misusing the relief.

The relaxation time has been given for people to get their essential needs done but visuals clearly show that the crowd is indulged in non-essential operations. The Government had additionally mentioned that even in the relaxation time all the COVID-19 protocols have to be followed but people have taken the matter casually on the second day of the lockdown. On Wednesday, when the lockdown was imposed the city had witnessed a deserted look however on the very next day protocols were violated. Apart from social distance that went for a toss, people were also seen without wearing a mask.

Telangana High Court's sharp criticism to the government

In April the High Court had pulled up the state government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation. At that time, the High Court had directed the state government to take appropriate measures regarding the supply of COVID-19 essentials. The court had also pointed out the government's flaws in submissions related to RT-PCR tests. The hearing went on for three hours and the state government was grilled on various reasons by the judiciary.

Telangana COVID-19 cases

The state recorded 4,723 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 511711. A total of 31 people succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours taking the toll to 2834. In last 24 hours, 5,695 patients recovered taking the total number of discharges to 4,49,744. The fatality rate of the state is on a rise giving fresh concerns to the administration.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is reporting a maximum number of cases with 745 fresh COVID-19 cases registered on Wednesday.