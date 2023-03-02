Hyderabad: Indian Startup Makes Products From Cow Dung Replacing Plastics, Particle Boards

The Dungse Labs company, situated in Gandhinagar, is attempting to use cow dung as a high-quality, environment friendly alternative to particle boards and plastic.

This company uses cow dung to produce a variety of goods, including acoustic panels. The startup Dungse Labs uses cow excrement to produce items like bioplastics. Biodegradable composites have been created that can take the place of virgin wood, particle boards, and plastic.

“Using cow dung, our biodegradable building products can replace virgin wood, particle boards and plastic,” said the Head of R-D at Dungse Labs, Sonika Pulluru.

“Dungse Labs is a material design and material innovation startup based out of India and the Netherlands. We have developed bio-based and biodegradable composites out of cow dung. We have also developed bioplastic out of cow dung. Our ultimate goal for this year is to set up micro-factories across India wherever surplus cow dung is available. We are based out of Gandhinagar currently and also in the Netherlands,” she said.

Just like Amul's plan

Further speaking, Pulluru said that Dungse Labs plans to do with the cow dung of India what Amul has done with the milk of India.

Many startups from the dairy, fishery, and animal husbandry industries displayed their cutting-edge goods and services during an exhibition on Tuesday, February 28, called the Grand Startup Conclave.

Notably, the conclave was put on by the Department of Animal Animal Husbandry and Dairy in association with Startup India, CII, Telangana Animal Husbandry Department and National Dairy Development Board.

“We have developed composites and have got the tests done with our material. Now, we want to scale up the material. So to scale up the material and also create a decentralized economy across India, we would like to set up some micro factories across different regions of India,” said Pulluru.

The immediate plans

She continued by stating that the company's immediate plans call for the establishment of a pilot factory, most likely in Gujarat, before expanding to the rest of India.

“We have developed around 16 composites excluding Dunk Plastics now. The acoustic panel sample here is a product which we are planning to scale up and take out soon in the market,” she added.

However, speaking of the "Grand Startup Conclave on Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Exhibition, she stated that “It is really great because one of the biggest drawbacks we always get is that cow dung is important as manure and its should go back to the fields and should not be used for any other purposes or given any second life.”

“However, while I was interacting with farmers this morning, I got a good understanding of how much surplus dung is available and how much we can make use of it. We have got some really interesting data and also got to talk to a lot of people over here in the conclave including the farmers. The conversations were really great and I got to learn a lot of people over here in the conclave including the farmers. The conversations were really great and I have got to learn a lot from the farmers and other people here,” she added.