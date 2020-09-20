Hyderabad International Airport Gets ACI Health Accreditation For Safe Travel Amid Covid

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, GMR-run Hyderabad International Airport has been granted the Airport Council International's (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA). As per the official release, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is one among the airports in the Asia Pacific region to have received this accreditation. ACI took to Twitter on September 19 to congratulate Hyderabad International Airport on its latest achievement.

Congratulations to @RGIAHyd on becoming #AHAaccredited! The programme promotes the recognition of professional excellence in maintaining safe hygienic facilities: https://t.co/SXTCBs8h69 pic.twitter.com/vKQqvXg8Pr — ACI World (@ACIWorld) September 19, 2020

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World, said, "We congratulate Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for being accredited through ACI's Airport Health Accreditation programme which demonstrates that they are focused on the health and welfare of travellers, staff, and the public. Public confidence in air travel will be crucial as our industry prepares to sustain continuing operations, and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is leading the way by providing to passengers and employees high globally-recognized standards on health and hygiene."

The ACI assessment checked the health and safety measures undertaken by the GMR Hyderabad Internation Airport for its passengers and staff in all the terminal areas including arrivals, departures, transportation services, transfers, food and beverage services, lounges, escalators and elevators and facility & baggage claim area. The initiatives which were taken by the airport to ensure the safety and well-being of the employees and stakeholders were also considered for the ACI assessment. Pradeep Panicker, CEO GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said that amid COVID-19, the airport authorities followed all the government-directed regulations and norms so that the airport operations continue to run even during the lockdown. Utmost level of health and hygiene was followed by the airport to keep all the essential services active.

The official statement said that Hyderabad's International Airport said that due to passengers' confidence on the airport authorities it has witnessed a steady increase in its passenger traffic. In August 2020, the airport managed over 16,000 domestic passengers daily and approximately 170 domestic air traffic movements in a day amid the COVID-19 outbreak while ensuring all the safety standards and contactless travel options.

(With ANI inputs)

