Hyderabad Jain Community Protests Against Converting Jain Temples Into Tourism Spots

A mega rally was organised by the members of Hyderabad's We Sanskar Soldiers on Wednesday. They are protesting against the order to turn Jain Tirth Palitana (Shetrunjay) Tirth in Gujarat and Sammedshikarji Tirth in Jharkhand into tourist attractions.

The Jain community of Hyderbad has taken out this rally from Feelkhana Jain Temple to Hyderabad Collector's Office. At the collector's office, they submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

The protesters claimed that the state government's move would disrupt the sanctity of the place.

Harsh Jain, one of the protestors said, "We're protesting against Jharkhand govt's decision to declare Shri Sammed Shikharji (religious site of Jains) as a tourist spot. For this, we will hold rallies in different cities to get our temple back."

Government of India ordered the ban on non-veg and liquor

Members of the Jain community have been protesting across the country against the Hemant Soren government's order on converting Sammed Shikarji into a tourist spot. Nevertheless, the Government of India has ordered a ban on the sale of non-veg and liquor at Sammed Shikharji the sacred temple of the Jains.

Meanwhile, the Jain community has taken out a massive rally where a large number of people have come together on the roads and this is not the first rally by Jains.

Protesters were holding placards saying, “Safe Sammed Shikarji and Safe Palitana.” Monks also took part in the rally. Police officials were deployed in large numbers because the rally was 2-3 kilometres long. Women were seen wearing red colour clothes as a dress code.

It is also to be noted that recently, Jain seer Muni Sugyeya Sagar, who was on a hunger strike against the Jharkhand government's decision, passed away in Rajasthan. Several protesters also blamed the Jharkhand government for his death.