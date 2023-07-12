Hyderabad Landlord Arrested For Placing Camera Inside Women Tenants' Room

A house owner was arrested on Tuesday (July 11) for allegedly installing a hidden camera in the room of two women tenants in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. The accused has been taken into police custody after the duo lodged a complaint against him.

The landlord, identified as Syed Salim, had hidden a camera in their room. The 45-year-old landlord owns the five-storey building in Hailam Colony near Jubilee Hills and lives on the first floor. He had rented out the remaining flats.

Hidden cameras found

A few months ago, the two women moved into the flat. After facing problems due to frequent power cuts, the tenants called an electrician to check the electricity metre box inside their room. When the metre box was opened, a CCTV camera was found hidden inside it.

The landlord had allegedly planted the CCTV camera inside the room of the women to record them changing clothes. The CCTV camera was also found to be connected to a computer in Syed's residence. After unearthing the camera, the women lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills Police.

Police officers said a case has been registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused has been taken into custody. The hidden camera has been seized along with the hard drive and has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation.