Hyderabad: Man Dancing With Dagger At Club Booked

A man named Pratap Singh was booked under the Arms Act by Banjara Hills police for allegedly dancing with a dagger (fighting knife) in a club on Saturday night. The incident was captured in a viral video on social media platforms.

According to the police, Pratap Singh, a realtor and resident of Ameerpet, had attended a weekend party at the Rock club in Banjara Hills. He drew out his dagger and began dancing with it, causing panic among the club attendees.

The police have taken the accused into custody and have registered a case under the Arms Act. Further investigation is currently underway.