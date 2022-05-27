Hyderabad: Man Harasses Widow To Marry Him, Stabs Her After Facing Rejection

In broad daylight, a widow was allegedly attacked on Friday in Hyderabad for not accepting the accused’s love proposal. As per the police, around 1.30 pm, a person named Habeeb attacked a widow named Noor Banu after she refused to marry him. Habeeb is Noor's neighbour, the police added.

Republic TV has learnt that the victim's husband died two months ago, following which Habeeb started harassing the victim to marry him. When she refused his proposal, Habeeb allegedly stabbed Noor Banu. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and at present, she’s out of danger. An FIR has been registered in the case.

This comes weeks after a man named Nagaraju was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4 in Hyderabad by the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana, allegedly because he hailed from a different community. On Thursday, a boy named Vijaya Kamble was killed on Wednesday in Karnataka allegedly by his girlfriend's brother, Shahbuddin, who disapproved of their inter-faith relationship.

Hyderabad streetside killing

A man named Nagaraju was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4. It was an act committed wherein the brother of Ashrin Sultana had killed her husband allegedly because he hailed from a different community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters that a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2015 was registered against the attackers Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. The accused were arrested by the Police.

The Hyderabad Police confirmed that both Syed and Mohammad were apprehended. Narrating what had come out from the initial interrogation, the Hyderabad DCP said that Syed was against Sultana and Nagaraju's marriage, and had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Masood to commit the crime.