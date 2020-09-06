Hyderabad Metro To Resume Services In A Phase-wise Manner From September 7

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) announced on Thursday, September 3 that it would commence city commute services from Monday in a phase-wise manner. As per reports, five stations - Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad, and Yusufguda which falls under the containment zone would remain closed. The decision has been taken as per the Unlock 4 guidelines.

READ: Kolkata Metro Plans Services For NEET Candidates On Sep 13

Phase wise operation

According to reports, the operations would resume in three phases. The first phase will be started from Monday with Corridor 1 (Miyapur - LB Nagar) during the peak hours of 7 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm. The next day, as part of phase 2, Corridor 3 (Nagole - Raidurg) would also be made operational and from September 9, all three corridors will function.

READ: Lucknow Metro Gears Up Sanitisation Drive Ahead Of Reopening, To Follow All COVID Norms

As per reports, a strict guideline has been issued by HMRL after a high-level meeting with officials. It states that only people showing no symptoms of COVID-19 would be allowed to board the trains. Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is compulsory and those who fail to do these would be penalised.

READ: Kolkata Metro Resumption: Officials Discuss COVID-19 Situation

Similarly, the Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC) informed earlier on Wednesday that it will begin operation in a phased manner from September 7 keeping in mind the new guidelines issued by the Central government. As per reports, the DMRC chief Mangu Singh said that in the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts – first from 7 am to 11 am and second 4 pm to 8 pm. He further added that the normal operations will be effective from September 12.

Earlier, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the metro services will be functional in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow safety measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ: No More Tokens When Delhi Metro Resumes Operations

With ANI inputs