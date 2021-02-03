Hyderabad Metro Creates Special Green Corridor To Transport Live Heart For Transplant

On Tuesday, a heart harvested from a brain dead man for transplant to save a heart patient admitted at Apollo Hospital was transported in a metro train in Hyderabad. The Metro Rail created a 21 km special 'Green Corridor' non-stop transportation between Nagole and Jubilee Hills check post stations.

Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor between Nagole and Jubilee Hills to facilitate the transport of a heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a patient admitted at @HospitalsApollo, Jubliee Hills. #HyderabadMetro pic.twitter.com/AOCnebvdnD — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) February 2, 2021

READ | SC Grants Another Extension Of 6 Months To 3-member Committee Probing Hyderabad Encounter

NVS Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD stated that this is for the first time that such a train was run to transport a heart to save a life and the medical experts travelled along with the heart in the train.

"The special train which started from Nagole Metro station had picked up the healthy heart from a brain-dead patient in Kamineni hospital at around 4.40 PM and paced through the entire stretch of 21 kilometres nonstop. A team of medical experts traveled along with the heart in this special train," Reddy said, as per ANI.

He further added that it took 30 minutes for the train to reach and an ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills check post station to take the heart to Apollo hospital, he added.

READ | BJP GHMC Corporator Booked For Allegedly Hiding Details Of 3rd Child In Election Affidavit

Hardeep Singh Puri lauds the venture

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister hailed the feat by the Metro Rail for making every heartbeat matter. He took it to Twitter and said that Hyderabad metro rail special corridor's live heart transportation saved a precious human life.

READ | Hyderabad Resident May Construct 108-ft Hanuman Statue At Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya

What is 'Green Corridor'?

Green corridors have been created for the transportation of organs through roads in the past. A 'green corridor' is a special route that is managed in a way that all the traffic signals that come in the route of the hospital where an organ is harvested and the hospital where it is to be transplanted, are green and controlled manually. The first green corridor in India was created by Chennai Traffic Police in September 2008, that organ saved a nine-year-old girl whose life depended on the transplant.

READ | Makar Sankranti: Hyderabad-based Artist Creates Miniature Version Of Kite & Face Mask

(With ANI Inputs)