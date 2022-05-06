After a Dalit man Nagaraju was killed in Hyderabad, his wife Ashrin Sultana spoke exclusively to Republic and explained the horrifying incident. As she continues to mourn the death of her husband, she demands justice over the honour killing incident.

Recalling the day of the incident, Nagaraju's wife told Republic, "We were going to his relative's place on the bike, and some people came and attacked us. I first didn't realise it was my brother. Then they hit Raju with a thick rod. They continued to beat him up until he lay down".

"I tried a lot to stop my brother but my brother didn't care", she added.

Explaining the situation of marriage, Sultana said, "Before getting married, I tried to convince Raju about the consequences of this marriage but Raju said we would stay far away from all the people".

"I don't know how my family got to know where we were. I guess my brother followed Raju from work to home and then attacked on road", she mentioned.

Standing firm on her decision of marrying Raju, Sultana said, "I decided to marry Raju on my own, no one forced me to do this. My family started looking for men to marry me off to another person but I didn't want to marry anyone else than Raju".

She mentioned that nobody stepped forward to help them, all watched as Raju lay dead on the road.

"I demand justice now. I want one chance to meet my brother and ask him what did he get by killing my husband?" "I cannot bring Raju back", Sultana added.

Hyderabad honour killing

A man named Nagaraj was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4. It was an honour killing incident where the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana had killed her husband for being a Dalit and marrying her sister.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered against the attackers Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested by the Police on Thursday.

(Image: Republic)